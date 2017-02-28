  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
U.S. & WORLD

Police: Man filmed woman having sex with dog

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say a Louisiana man filmed a woman having sex with his dog. (KTRK)

SHREVPORT, La. --
Two people were arrested after a Louisiana woman allegedly had sexual intercourse with a dog.

According to jail booking records, 24-year-old Celina Cabrera and 42-year-old Booker Thomas were taken into custody earlier this week after an officer received a complaint that Cabrera was allegedly having sex with Thomas' dog.

Thomas allegedly filmed the sexual encounter.

Cabrera has been charged with crimes against nature, while Thomas has been charged with principal to crimes against nature.

A city spokeswoman told KXXV-TV that Cabrera is employed as a Caddo Parish Animal Shelter kennel worker, but has been on administrative since before her arrest.
Related Topics:
newssexbizarreanimalsdogsu.s. & worldjailpets
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Report: Your Subway chicken sandwiches aren't just chicken
Wife is perfect match for husband who needs kidney
New bill could make Texans automatic organ donors
Manhunt underway after shootout that injured 2 officers, killed 1 suspect
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Parts of Midwest hit by tornadoes, at least 2 dead
Reactions to Trump's joint address to Congress
Who Trump invited to his first joint address to Congress
FULL TEXT: Trump's joint address to Congress
More News
Top Stories
1 dead after 4 tornadoes reported near Ottawa; tornado watch in entire area
PHOTOS: Tornadoes touch down SW of Chicago
Trump declares it's 'time to join forces' to fix US problems
Report: Your Subway chicken sandwiches aren't just chicken
Couple photographs heartbreaking scenes during 7-hour wait at VA hospital
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Program Note: Wheel and Fresh on February 28, 2017
Show More
Reception held ahead of WE Day
Police: Man attempted to lure girls in Old Town
1 scoop or 2? Raw cookie dough parlor opens in NYC
Stars trade Johnny Oduya back to Blackhawks for Mark McNeill, pick
Sex assault reported in Lakeview
More News
Top Video
1 dead after 4 tornadoes reported near Ottawa; tornado watch in entire area
Chicago speed skater to compete at Special Olympics World Winter Games
Nurses do Hokey Pokey to lift young patient's spirits
BBB: Be careful buying medicine online
More Video