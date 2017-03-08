Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Jefferson Park and California due to a medical emergency on the tracks — cta (@cta) March 8, 2017

Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Montrose and Logan Square due to a medical emergency on the tracks. — cta (@cta) March 8, 2017

Blue Line trains are standing at Addison due to a medical emergency on the tracks; crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) March 8, 2017

A man was found dead on the Blue Line tracks Wednesday in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.The Chicago Fire Department responded to a call for a person pinned underneath a train on Wednesday afternoon at the Addison Blue Line stop.CTA spokesperson Jeff Tolman said a person made contact with a train at the Addison station at 3622 W. Addison Street around noon.The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed the fatality.The CTA said that as of 12:16 p.m., service from Jefferson Park and California was temporarily suspended due to the medical emergency.The investigation is ongoing.