CTA

Police: Man found dead on Blue Line tracks at Addison station

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was found dead on the Blue Line tracks Wednesday in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a call for a person pinned underneath a train on Wednesday afternoon at the Addison Blue Line stop.

CTA spokesperson Jeff Tolman said a person made contact with a train at the Addison station at 3622 W. Addison Street around noon.

The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed the fatality.

The CTA said that as of 12:16 p.m., service from Jefferson Park and California was temporarily suspended due to the medical emergency.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsCTAChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CTA
Man stabbed on Blue Line train in Jefferson Park
Police warn of robberies at West Side CTA bus stops
CTA Red Line trains standing at Cermak-Chinatown
CTA rider says woman carrying bedbug-infested bag got back on train
More CTA
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Spicer: 'Massive difference' in CIA, Podesta email leaks
Women march across the US to fight for equal rights
Paul Ryan: 'No doubt' Republican health care plan will pass
First-time voter who chose Trump protests health cost increase
More News
Top Stories
Man who beat murder rap fatally shot soon after leaving jail
Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning in effect
Police: Violent 'gangbangers' arrested in string of sex assaults, robberies
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Chicago women fight for equality on 'A Day Without a Woman'
Man killed by being forced to ingest bleach, authorities say
Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
Show More
7'8" teen Bulls fan with genetic disorder gets size 28 shoes made by 3-D printer
Firefighter who lost both legs in 2013 motel fire that killed 4 dies
Teen dies after dad suffers 'coughing or choking' fit, crashes on Ind. Toll Road
Police: Man kills girlfriend in attempted murder-suicide outside convention center
Another Calif. town votes to impeach President Donald Trump
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos