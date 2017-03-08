CHICAGO (WLS) --A man was found dead on the Blue Line tracks Wednesday in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to a call for a person pinned underneath a train on Wednesday afternoon at the Addison Blue Line stop.
CTA spokesperson Jeff Tolman said a person made contact with a train at the Addison station at 3622 W. Addison Street around noon.
The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed the fatality.
The CTA said that as of 12:16 p.m., service from Jefferson Park and California was temporarily suspended due to the medical emergency.
The investigation is ongoing.
Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Jefferson Park and California due to a medical emergency on the tracks— cta (@cta) March 8, 2017
Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Montrose and Logan Square due to a medical emergency on the tracks.— cta (@cta) March 8, 2017
The Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Blue Line trains are standing at Addison due to a medical emergency on the tracks; crews working to restore service.— cta (@cta) March 8, 2017