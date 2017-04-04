NEWS

Man seen stealing package from Beverly porch with child in tow, police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are searching for a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing a package from a porch with a young child in tow. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing a package from a porch on Chicago's South Side - with a young child in tow.

Chicago police said a Federal Express package was stolen from a porch in the 9500-block of S. Oakley in the Beverly neighborhood around 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. Police released home surveillance video showing the crime.

The suspect is described as a black man with a slight goatee, police said. He was wearing a grey jacket with a black stripe on the back.

The man was last seen walking hand-in-hand with a young child wearing a grey jacket and backpack, police said. He got into a small station wagon or SUV driven by someone else.

Police are urging residents to have their packages left in a hidden location or request a signature at delivery.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newspackage theftchicago crimechicago police departmentChicagoBeverly
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Sentence reduced for man convicted of killing 10-year-old
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
Syrian doctors describe treating children after suspected gas attack
More News
Top Stories
Details of Facebook Live sexual assault revealed in court
'It got grandma!': Chimp throws poop on woman's face
CTA Red Line service resumes, trains bypassing Grand Station
Sentence reduced for man convicted of killing 10-year-old
Man killed in Roseland CPD crash identified
Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge
Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation
Show More
Mother of 3 collapses at end of half marathon, dies
Payless ShoeSource to close nearly 400 storesres
Woman stabbed by UberPOOL co-passenger sues ride-share company
Aldi hiring for jobs at dozens of Chicago area stores
Suburbs hold elections on Tuesday
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago woman uses money from father's death for scholarships
Keep an eye out for construction, changing traffic patterns
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video