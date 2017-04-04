Police are searching for a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing a package from a porch on Chicago's South Side - with a young child in tow.Chicago police said a Federal Express package was stolen from a porch in the 9500-block of S. Oakley in the Beverly neighborhood around 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. Police released home surveillance video showing the crime.The suspect is described as a black man with a slight goatee, police said. He was wearing a grey jacket with a black stripe on the back.The man was last seen walking hand-in-hand with a young child wearing a grey jacket and backpack, police said. He got into a small station wagon or SUV driven by someone else.Police are urging residents to have their packages left in a hidden location or request a signature at delivery.Anyone with information about this incident should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.