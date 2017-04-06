NEWS

Police: Man shot to death in South Chicago

Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the head at a gas station in the 2300-block of East 83rd Street at around 3:20 p.m.

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

The 28-year-old victim was standing in front of a store at 3:22 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 83rd Street when a male suspect walked up and shot him in the head, Chicago Police said.

The shooter ran off and got into a blue vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately confirm the death.
