Police question several people in Facebook Live sex assault

A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized and recovering from a sexual assault that police say was streamed live on Facebook. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are questioning several people in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was watched by dozens of people on Facebook Live.

Alderman Michael Scott Jr. (24th Ward) said investigators believe the girl knew her attackers and that they are all minors.

Video of the gang rape was streamed on Facebook Live sometime between Sunday afternoon, when the teen went missing from her home in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, and Monday morning, when her mother brought the video to the attention of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson as he walked out of a police station.

Johnson immediately gathered a team of detectives. Officers in the 10th District located the girl Tuesday morning. They worked to track down her attackers Wednesday morning.

The teen's family members spoke out Tuesday about the crime.

"She was heinously raped, beaten and abused and assaulted on tape. On FB live. So regardless of what type of picture people want to paint of her - she was a chronic runaway or whatever - nobody deserves that. No human being deserves for that to happen to them," said Reginald King, the victim's relative.

The teen had gone missing before, for about 4-5 days last year.

She is a high school student at Lane Tech College Prep. Students told ABC7 Eyewitness News Tuesday that they were shocked to hear about what happened.

The girl's mother said Wednesday morning her daughter had been released from the hospital. No one is in custody.
