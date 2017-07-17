NEWS

Police recover child after reported carjacking in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --
Police recovered a child from a vehicle after reports of a carjacking in west suburban Cicero.

Police received a call about the carjacking of a Jeep Cherokee with a child in the backseat near South 61st Court and West Cermak Avenue Monday afternoon.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene when police found the stolen vehicle in an alley near 18th Street and South 60th Court shortly before 5 p.m. and a toddler was taken out of the recovered vehicle.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the carjacking, and any details about the young boy have not been released.
