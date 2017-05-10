NEWS

Police release images of female suspect in CTA train robberies

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Surveillance images of a female suspect in a pair of robberies on CTA trains. (Chicago police)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance images of a female suspect in a pair of robberies last week on CTA trains.

The robberies occurred last Thursday at 12:50 p.m. on a Green Line train and 1:20 p.m. on a Pink Line train, police said.

In both robberies, police said the suspect approached the victims as they were seated, took their property from their hands by force and fled the train.

The suspect is described as Black, approximately 17 years old, 5'04"-5'07" and 110-130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8382.
