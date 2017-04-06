NEWS

Police search for carjackers targeting western suburbs

Suburban police are searching for two men who carjacked a man in Westchester right after a woman was almost carjacked in nearby Elmhurst. (WLS)

By
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
Suburban police are searching for two men who carjacked a man in Westchester right after a woman was almost carjacked in nearby Elmhurst. Police are investigating to see if the two are related.

The woman was pulling into her garage Wednesday morning in the 900-block of South Mitchell Avenue when she noticed a man pointing a gun at her. He then approached her car on the driver side and entered the garage, she told police.

Scared for her safety, the woman pulled out of the garage quickly, almost striking the man. He then ran out of the garage to a car that was waiting nearby and the car drove northbound on Mitchell toward Harrison, police said. The car is described as a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Ford Fusion.

The woman said the car followed her from the Jewel Store at York Road and Butterfield Road.

Police said the attempted carjacking might be related to another carjacking that happened in Westchester a short time later.

At 10:20 a.m. that morning, a man was walking to his 2011 black Infinity QX56 parked in the driveway of his home in the 2400-block of Wellington Avenue when he was approached by a suspect with a similar description. This time, the man was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and blue jeans.

The man handed over keys to the carjacker, who then drove away in the stolen vehicle, followed by a grey sedan.

A statewide dispatch was issued by Westchester police and the Infinity was later seen by Chicago police being driven east on the Eisenhower Expressway at Laramie Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.
