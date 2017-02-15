CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police are determined to catch a shooter who killed a 2-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man and wounded a pregnant woman Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.
Investigators are pursuing any and all leads. Police stopped a silver SUV for a traffic violation in the 4200-block of West Cullerton Street in the city's Lawndale neighborhood just after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the officers thought the SUV matched the description of the vehicle wanted in the toddler's death.
Police said the driver of the SUV took off and officers gave pursuit. The police vehicle crashed into a Nissan Sentra in the 1500-block of West Roosevelt Road in Chicago's University Village neighborhood. Police said the SUV driver kept going, leading officers onto the Dan Ryan Expressway. The chase ended at East 115th Street and South Doty Avenue in the city's Pullman neighborhood, near the Bishop Ford Freeway, police said.
Two male suspects were taken into custody. Two officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two males who were in the Nissan refused medical attention.
Police said the SUV had no connection to the deadly shooting, which appears to have been streamed live on Facebook.
The 2-year-old boy, 26-year-old man and pregnant woman were sitting in a car in an alley in the 2300-block of South Kenneth Avenue in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood when another car pulled up, and one person got out and started shooting around 1:30 p.m.
CPD has very good leads in the investigation. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video. Tragically, the young boy succombed to injuries— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 14, 2017
The toddler was resuscitated and put on life support after the shooting, but died shortly before 4 p.m., CPD Chief Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Lavontay White.
"The male victim - older male victim, in his 20s - was a documented gang member. He was shot several times and died as a result of his injuries," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.
The 26-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m., the medical examiner's office said.
The pregnant woman, who is the toddler's aunt, was shot in the stomach and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. She was listed in critical condition.
No one is in custody.