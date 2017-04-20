NEWS

Wyoming, MN police set up 'trap' aimed at pot smokers on 4/20

The Wyoming Police Department tweeted a staged picture showing a "trap" baited with munchies and video games - along with an officer ready to net any stoners who take the bait! (Wyoming Police Department)

WYOMING, Minn. (WLS) --
A police department in Minnesota is getting a lot of attention for a humorous photo posted on Twitter on what's known as "Weed Day."

As you may know, April 20, or 4/20, corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana. You can read more about that here.

The Wyoming Police Department tweeted a staged picture showing a "trap" baited with munchies and video games - along with an officer ready to net any stoners who take the bait!

The caption reads: "Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420"


The post has been retweeted more than 96,000 times and liked more than 164,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.
Related Topics:
newspoliceviraltwittermarijuanaMinnesota
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Paris Shooting: 1 officer killed along with attacker on Champs-Elysees
Republicans float health care compromise ahead of Trump's 100-day mark
2 officers dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris after shooting, officials say
Tennessee teacher arrested; kidnapped student safe after 5 weeks
More News
Top Stories
Neighbor charged in Schaumburg woman's murder, arrested in Florida
Tennessee teacher arrested; kidnapped student safe after 5 weeks
Paris Shooting: 1 officer killed along with attacker on Champs-Elysees
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
Ultra Foods grocery stores closing around Chicago area
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
Show More
Mom films arrest of 10-year-old son with autism
Teen with autism died on hot bus after driver left to have sex with coworker, lawsuit claims
Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears
Judge tells protesters to leave Jason Van Dyke alone
Paramedics save toddler from drug overdose using Narcan
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos