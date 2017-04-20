WYOMING, Minn. (WLS) --A police department in Minnesota is getting a lot of attention for a humorous photo posted on Twitter on what's known as "Weed Day."
As you may know, April 20, or 4/20, corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana. You can read more about that here.
The Wyoming Police Department tweeted a staged picture showing a "trap" baited with munchies and video games - along with an officer ready to net any stoners who take the bait!
The caption reads: "Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420"
Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ— Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017
The post has been retweeted more than 96,000 times and liked more than 164,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.