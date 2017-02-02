A man is dead after police said he shot two family members in Monee Wednesday night, killing one of them.Police received a call about a shooting at a home in the 4900-block of Main Street Wednesday night at about 8:10 p.m. Police said a man shot two family members and then drove away. He has been identified as 40-year-old Damien Lee.The two victims were transported to a hospital where one of them, 36-year-old Tiffany Lee, the wife of the suspect, was pronounced dead, police said. The Will County coroner's office said her death was ruled a homicide.The other victim was hospitalized in serious condition.More than a mile away from the shooting, Will County sheriff's police and University Park police were sent to a call of a possible sighting of Damien Lee's car. When they got there, they found the suspect dead.Neighbors say the family moved into the house onto this normally quiet street in Monee a few months ago."Everybody is very friendly. Everybody talks to each other. We watch each others' houses. So that was a shock, but they just moved in, so I don't know anything about them," said neighbor Darlene Penkas.Rhonda Broady said she got the call Thursday morning about her little brother."I am pretty shocked. He was a private person. He was very quiet and to himself," Broady said.Family members said the couple had a history of domestic violence."It is a shame because I know there were kids going to school. I saw them get off the bus. I feel bad for the children," Penkas said.