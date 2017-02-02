NEWS

Police: Suspect dead after shooting 2 family members, 1 fatally, in Monee

EMBED </>More News Videos

Monee police said a man suspected of shooting two family members, one fatally, was found dead.

By
MONEE, Ill. (WLS) --
A man is dead after police said he shot two family members in Monee Wednesday night, killing one of them.

Police received a call about a shooting at a home in the 4900-block of Main Street Wednesday night at about 8:10 p.m. Police said a man shot two family members and then drove away. He has been identified as 40-year-old Damien Lee.

The two victims were transported to a hospital where one of them, 36-year-old Tiffany Lee, the wife of the suspect, was pronounced dead, police said. The Will County coroner's office said her death was ruled a homicide.

The other victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

More than a mile away from the shooting, Will County sheriff's police and University Park police were sent to a call of a possible sighting of Damien Lee's car. When they got there, they found the suspect dead.

Neighbors say the family moved into the house onto this normally quiet street in Monee a few months ago.

"Everybody is very friendly. Everybody talks to each other. We watch each others' houses. So that was a shock, but they just moved in, so I don't know anything about them," said neighbor Darlene Penkas.

Rhonda Broady said she got the call Thursday morning about her little brother.

"I am pretty shocked. He was a private person. He was very quiet and to himself," Broady said.

Family members said the couple had a history of domestic violence.

"It is a shame because I know there were kids going to school. I saw them get off the bus. I feel bad for the children," Penkas said.
Related Topics:
newsshootingcrimeMonee
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
76 'Rogue' Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Arrested After Refusing to Vacate Camp
Civilians 'Definitely' Killed in SEAL Operation in Yemen
Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat
Leader of Syrian White Helmets Featured in Nominated Documentary Can't Attend Oscars
More News
Top Stories
Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
Corrections Officer 'Saved Lives' Before Dying in Hostage Situation: Union
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Trump asks people to pray for 'Apprentice' ratings, Schwarzenegger response: 'Let's switch jobs'
Trump proclaims February 'African American History Month'
Dog killed after biting Chicago Police officer in Pilsen
Show More
Did the groundhog see his shadow?
Shark filmmaker goes missing during dive off Florida Keys
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Wis. Sheltie gives new meaning to sled dog
Reward rescinded after missing Marine's body found in lake
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Dangerous gas leaks
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
Shark filmmaker goes missing during dive off Florida Keys
More Video