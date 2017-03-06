NEWS

Teen called 911 after decapitating mother, police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

It happened in Franklin County east of Zebulon.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. --
Deputies in North Carolina have charged a teen with decapitating his mother in their home.

It happened in Franklin County on Morgan Drive near Stonehill Drive just south of U.S. Highway 64. The area is east of Zebulon - near the Wake County line.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright said 18-year-old Oliver Funez called 911 himself around 12:45 p.m. Monday and was still on the scene when deputies arrived.

The teen - who was taken into custody without incident - is charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies said the dead woman is 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado. Two young girls found in the home are okay.

Analysis of the crime scene was delayed by a couple hours because Sheriff's deputies had to go to a neighboring county to get a search warrant. Sheriff Kent Winstead said a judge signed the order around 4:15 in the afternoon.

"We'll be here as long as it takes to do a thorough search. We owe it to the victims to make sure it's done in a proper manner - To make sure once it gets to the courthouse, justice can be served," said Wright.

Related Topics:
newsdecapitationmother attackedteenjuvenile crimeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Woman says jail guard touched her inappropriately while she visited inmate
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
Illinois murder fugitive rousted from sleep in Georgia
More News
Top Stories
Chance the Rapper donates $1M to CPS
House GOP releases bill to repeal and replace Obamacare
President Trump signs new travel ban executive order
Man charged, on run in Northbrook strangulation
Woman says jail guard touched her inappropriately while she visited inmate
Woman searching for boy who left sad apology note
Illinois murder fugitive rousted from sleep in Georgia
Show More
Pregnant woman's April the Giraffe impression goes viral
Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
Authorities: Girl killed in satanic ritual is missing Texas teen
Rep. Peter Roskam responds to town hall controversy
2 more possible mumps cases in Lake County
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chance the Rapper donates $1M to CPS
Rep. Peter Roskam responds to town hall controversy
Illinois murder fugitive rousted from sleep in Georgia
More Video