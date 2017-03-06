Deputies in North Carolina have charged a teen with decapitating his mother in their home.It happened in Franklin County on Morgan Drive near Stonehill Drive just south of U.S. Highway 64. The area is east of Zebulon - near the Wake County line.Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright said 18-year-old Oliver Funez called 911 himself around 12:45 p.m. Monday and was still on the scene when deputies arrived.The teen - who was taken into custody without incident - is charged with first-degree murder.Deputies said the dead woman is 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado. Two young girls found in the home are okay.Analysis of the crime scene was delayed by a couple hours because Sheriff's deputies had to go to a neighboring county to get a search warrant. Sheriff Kent Winstead said a judge signed the order around 4:15 in the afternoon."We'll be here as long as it takes to do a thorough search. We owe it to the victims to make sure it's done in a proper manner - To make sure once it gets to the courthouse, justice can be served," said Wright.