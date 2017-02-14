NEWS

Woman carjacked in Naperville school parking lot, police say

Police sketch of suspect in Naperville carjacking. (Naperville Police Dept. )

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in a Naperville school parking lot Monday night.

Police said a 61-year-old female employee of the Ann Reid Early Childhood Center in the 1000-block of South Naper Boulevard was approached by a man armed with a gun who stole her purse and her gray 2011 BMW X5. The suspect fled southbound on Naper Boulevard, police said.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, described as a male teenager, 5'6" to 5'7", 160 pounds and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the suspect was brought to the scene by someone driving a white vehicle, who also left the scene before police arrived. Police believe the suspects may have followed the victim

No one was hurt during the incident and no students were in the school at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.
Related Topics:
newscarjackingstolen carNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man killed, toddler gravely injured in North Lawndale shooting
Chaffetz to investigate Mar-a-Lago issue but not Flynn's ties with Russia yet
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
More News
Top Stories
Man killed, toddler gravely injured in North Lawndale shooting
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
Girl, 11, shot in head on South Side dies, relative says
2 siblings killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
Missing teen, 14, last seen in Englewood
Show More
Dad, daughter killed after car splits in half in high-speed crash; witnesses report racing
CPS sues state over funding, says it violates students' rights
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
Burger King Israel offers 'Adults Meal' on Valentine's Day
Pedro Hernandez guilty in 1979 murder, kidnapping of 6-year-old in NYC
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
More Photos