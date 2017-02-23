Police: Woman found dead next to Chicago Heights home

Chicago Heights police said a woman was found dead in a grassy area next to a home on Schilling Avenue Wednesday night.Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 9:30 p.m. from a caller saying she could hear a woman screaming for help in the 1400-block of Schilling Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found an unidentified female unresponsive on the ground up against a fence on the property of a home.Paramedics attempted to resuscitate her but failed, and she was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m. An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner was scheduled for Thursday.Neighbors believe the victim is in her teens or early 20s. Police said she had been stabbed in her neck and back.