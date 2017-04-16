Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview

A woman was sexually assaulted in a Lakeview apartment Sunday morning, Chicago police said.The 24-year-old woman was assaulted at about midnight in the 500-block of West Oakdale Avenue, police said. The woman was sexually assaulted by a male suspect who she had met at a bar earlier that evening, police said.After the assault, the suspect fled with some of the victim's property, including her cell phone, police said. The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.Police are investigating and a person of interest is being questioned by police.