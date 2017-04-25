NEWS

Hanover Park police investigate possible hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Police in west suburban Hanover Park put out a call for help Tuesday morning as they investigated a motorcycle crash that may be a hit-and-run. (WLS)

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in west suburban Hanover Park put out a call for help Tuesday morning as they investigated a motorcycle crash that may be a hit-and-run. There are also reports a person was killed.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have seen the crash.

Witnesses police have already spoken to said a driver in a red Mercury hit a person on a motorcycle around 8:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Army Trail and County Farm roads and sped off.

Those witnesses said they saw a woman, possibly in her 30s, on the ground, who appeared to be dead near the motorcycle.

ABC7 Eyewitness News is working to confirm all of the details. Police have not released much information, but they are very concerned about gathering more witnesses.

They said anyone who was near the crash site Monday night should call 630-372-4400.
