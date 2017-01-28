NEWS

Postal worker killed after car crashes into Lincoln Square carwash

Passion Overstreet

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 28-year-old postal worker was fatally struck by a car at a carwash in the Lincoln Square neighborhood Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

A 56-year-old man in a Volkwagen Golf drove through a closed overhead door of a carwash in the 5400-block of North Damen Avenue at about 9:50 a.m., police said.

Passion Overstreet, who was inside the carwash, became pinned underneath the door and the car. She was extricated and transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Family said Overstreet was on the job when the tragedy took place.

The driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene. The Chicago Police Department Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.
