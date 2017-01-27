ILLINOIS BUDGET

Rauner: Motion to stop state employee paychecks is 'disappointing'

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner responds Friday to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's move to stop state employee pay. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Governor Bruce Rauner is responding to an effort to stop paying the salaries of state workers until a new budget is approved.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan asked a downstate judge to stop the paychecks on Thursday. If the court approves this legal action and state worker paychecks are stopped, the public will finally be directly impacted by the Illinois budget impasse and a resolution will be found quickly.

Lisa Madigan has held this action as a possible tactic to force a budget for the past 18 months. Her father, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has resisted the governor's effort to get business reforms as part of any budget deal.

On Friday morning, Rauner spoke to the Illinois Chamber of Commerce in Chicago. He called the AG's action "disappointing" and said it would harm thousands of state employees' families and could disrupt progress in efforts to negotiate a budget settlement.

"I hope this is not a direct attempt to cause a crisis, to force a shutdown of the government, to force another stop-gap spending plan - short-term, unbalanced, incomplete - as a step to force a tax hike without any changes to our broken system," Rauner said.

The Illinois Republican Party issued a statement calling the AG's action a Democratic Party power play. Speaker Madigan's office has not issued any comments or statements in response to the Illinois Attorney General's court action.

The largest state employee union, AFSCME, issued a statement saying it members were "shocked and extremely disappointed" in the action that could lead to a state government shutdown.
