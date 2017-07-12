Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a man with a BB gun or pellet gun as he exited a CTA Red Line train at the 79th Street station.The 48-year-old man was hit in the neck around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment. He was not badly hurt.There was another report of a truck driver who was hit by a BB or pellet that came through his driver's side window late Tuesday night, as he drove south on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 115th Street. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.Police have not said whether the two incidents were related.