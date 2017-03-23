Ride-share driver carjacked in Old Town

A 52-year-old ride-share driver was forced out of his car at gunpoint early Thursday morning in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood. Police have tracked down the car, but not the thieves.Police are looking for the two men connected to the carjacking. The victim said a man wearing a hoodie got out of a SUV, showed a gun and forced him out of his black Toyota Camry around 3:30 a.m. in the 400-block of West Division Street.The robber then took off in the Camry, heading west on Division, followed by the SUV. The victim was not hurt.Officers found the Camry in an alley in the 5000-block of West Adams Street in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, about nine miles away from where it was stolen.It's unclear if anything was taken from that vehicle.Area North detectives are handling the investigation. No one is in custody.