Robber bound, fondled woman in Bucktown home invasion, police say
Chicago police are searching for an armed robber who broke into a 31-year-old woman's home in the city's Bucktown neighborhood, tied her up and fondled her. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are searching for an armed robber who broke into a 31-year-old woman's home in the city's Bucktown neighborhood, tied her up and fondled her.

Police said the suspect entered through the back door of an apartment in the 2100-block of West Concord Place, near the CTA tracks, around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
DNAinfo Chicago reports the attacker, armed with a handgun, forced her to take her clothes off and used those clothes to tie her up. After sexually abusing the woman, the man made the woman walk with him into each room of her apartment. He took several of her belongings.

Police said he left the home through the back door.

Neighbors like Israel Martinez urged residents to exercise constant vigilance.

"You have to be real vigilant. You have to be observant. You have to be aware of your surroundings. You just have to be highly alert, whether it's at 4 a.m. out here or 5 p.m. You have to be paying attention," Martinez said.

Police said the suspect was described as a black man, about 6-feet tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call police at (312) 744-8263.
