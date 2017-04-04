Surveillance video shows a cell phone store owner was attacked during a violent robbery Monday morning on Chicago's North Side.The owner's son said a man walked into the store in the 7100-block of North Clark Street in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. and demanded to see a phone. After he was told to leave, he got aggressive, jumped over a display and beat the store owner, swinging his fists. The video shows the owner tried to fight him off, but was pushed down in the process.He grabbed several smartphones and punched a customer before leaving the store, the owner's son said. There are several deep cuts on the owner's face and nose. He also suffered a mild concussion after his head was slammed into a glass case. His son said he is in a lot of pain and underwent major heart surgery a couple of weeks ago.The owner's son said the robbery suspect was in the store last week, checking things out.He described the suspect as an African American man who is about 6-ft. 1 in. tall and weighs around 270 lbs. He was wearing shoes with a unique design, the son said. There were claws coming from the bottom of his shoes.Police said it is unclear whether the man was armed and had not determined what was taken as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.