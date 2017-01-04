Roseland family escapes burning home; firefighters jump to safety

A family managed to escape their home on Chicago's South Side as fire ripped through the building early Wednesday morning. They are thankful to the firefighters who risked their lives to extinguish the flames.Fire crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to a two-story home near East 102nd Place and South State Street in the city's Roseland neighborhood.Sonia Riddle's parents and nephew were inside the home when the fire started on the back porch. Thanks to her nephew's bravery, all three made it out alive."That's my mother and my father. They're my parents. I thank God they got out of there safe," Riddle said, through tears. "My nephew was inside. He's the one that pulled them out of the flames. It was too dark in there, he couldn't see. But he pulled them out."With the residents out safely, firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in Wednesday morning's bitter cold temperatures. Water from their hoses quickly froze. Many of the firefighters' coats were caked with ice.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6 a.m. and captured exclusive video of three firefighters escape the second floor of the burning home. Two came down a ladder head-first. The third jumped out of a window.Amazingly, no firefighters were injured."These people are trained to do this. This is our life. This is what we do and we're happy to do it," said Deputy District Chief Annette Nance Holt, Chicago Fire Department."I appreciate them. They did a wonderful job," Riddle said.The family's dog, Misty, also made it out safely and was walking around as crews continued to put out hot spots.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.