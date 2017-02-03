Officials from Kenyon Woods Middle School in northwest suburban South Elgin told parents Friday that a student was physically assaulted by another student and severely injured.In a message sent to parents through the school's mass notification system, Principal Lisa Olsem said a male student was assaulted by a fellow student shortly before noon. The victim was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin and then later to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge to receive treatment for "severe injuries."Olsem said staff took immediate action to attempt to calm and control the situation and called police. The alleged attacker was arrested by the South Elgin police and taken into custody.The circumstances of the attack and nature of the victim's injuries were not immediately clear.