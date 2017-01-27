Seaway Bank taken over by state and federal regulators

One of the last black-owned banks in Chicago has been taken over by state and federal regulators.The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) Division of banking and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) took possession of the bank at 5 p.m. Friday, according to a release from an IDFPR spokesman. Officials said they were closed due to "operations of an unsafe and unsound nature" for depositors.State officials said State Bank of Texas agreed to purchase the bank and stressed that no depositors lost any money, all bank branches will stay open, all in-transit checks will be honored and there will be no interruption of ATM services.At one time Seaway was the largest black-owned bank in the country. It originally opened in 1965.Customers with questions about the transaction should call the FDIC toll-free at 1-800-930-5169