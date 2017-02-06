NEWS

Serial child rape suspect is 'real life boogeyman,' DA says

MORRISVILLE, Pa. --
Police say they have arrested a suspected child rapist in Bucks County, and there are fears more victims may still be out there.

One detective said that the human race hasn't invented words yet to describe what they found in the trailer of 57-year-old William Charles Thomas.

He lives in the Midway Village Trailer Park in Morrisville, Pa. Investigators released multiple photos of him dating back almost a decade in hopes of helping victims identify him.

Police say Thomas is an independent contractor who is charged with the sexual assault of as many as six children, including a relative, over the last 40 years.

According to investigators, he inadvertently left evidence behind in his old trailer that was found while it was being rehabbed. That evidence, police say, included a vivid description of an assault.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub said a search revealed more than 1,000 pieces of child porn and 1,000 pairs of soiled little girl's underwear.

VIDEO: D.A. Matt Weintraub speaks about child rape suspect
EMBED More News Videos

District Attorney Matt Weintraub speaks about child rape case.


"And these pairs of underwear were displayed almost throughout his mobile trailer home," Weintraub said.

"This was a perverse shrine to his criminal conquests, and we are merely scratching the surface of those conquests today," Weintraub continued. "To be blunt about it, this is a real life boogeyman."

"Try to come up with your worst scenario and times that by 10, and you'll get close to what we saw. It was horrific," said Lt. Henry Ward of the Falls Twp. Police Department.

VIDEO: Lt. Henry Ward speaks about child rape suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Lt. Henry Ward speaks about Bucks Co. child rape case.



Investigators say Thomas was a "monumental" trophy collector, and there fear is there may be more victims.

Police want anyone who may have hired him, operating under the business name of Thomas Construction, to contact the D.A.'s office or Falls Twp. police.

The fear is he would steal young girl's underwear while working in other people's homes.

Thomas could face life in prison.

Contact information:

Falls Township Seargeant Christopher Clark at 215-302-3315 or clarkpd@fallstwp.com

Bucks County Detective Lt. Robert Gorman at 215-340-8141 or rmgorman@buckscounty.org
Related Topics:
newschild sex assaultserial rapistu.s. & worldinvestigation
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Pence on Whether Administration Should Repair Obamacare Instead of Repeal and Replace
Tom Brady on Missing Super Bowl Jersey: If It Shows Up on eBay 'Let Me Know'
Special prosecutor to examine conduct of police, prosecutors in McCullough case
More News
Top Stories
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area
The best ads from Super Bowl 51
Man convicted of killing Gary police officer released from prison
Arson suspect accused of robbing, beating grandmother
Special prosecutor to examine conduct of police, prosecutors in McCullough case
Apple, Facebook, and 95 others join legal fight against Trump travel ban
Parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers, heroin epidemic
Show More
Chicago to get $20M from firm at center of red-light camera bribery
Elderly man with dementia allegedly abandoned by son in England
Arrests made in 1993 Westlake District apartment fire that killed 10
VIDEO: Man gets 7 years in prison for brutal attack on girlfriend
2 found shot to death in Brighton Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos