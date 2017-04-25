This photo submitted to ABC11 allegedly shows Cumboui tied to a tree moments before he was shot nearly a dozen times with a rifle.

BREAKING: Marianna Rollins, the second suspect accused of shooting service dog to death is now in custody according to CCSO. #abc11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) April 25, 2017

A former soldier and her boyfriend face felony charges of animal cruelty and conspiracy after a video surfaced that appeared to show the pair tying her dog to a tree and shooting him numerous times with a rifle while laughing.Marinna Rollins, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday. Her boyfriend, Jerren Heng, 26, was already in custody, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.According to a police report, Rollins and Heng took the gray-and-white male pit bull named Cumboui to an unknown wooded area on April 16 or 17. When they got there, she tied the dog to a tree and then shot her pet in the head with a rifle.She shot him five times, according to the report. Heng was heard on the video asking Rollins to let him shoot the dog, too.He then shot Cumboui five times in rapid succession, an act also seen on the video. According to the report and the video, Rollins then dragged the dog to a shallow grave and spoke to him.In the video, which was obtained by ABC11, a female voice can be heard talking to the dog shortly before she lifted his limp body and placed him in the grave, then draped a white sheet over him."It's been real ... I love you, you're my puppy, you're a good puppy, but...," the female voice says to the pup in the video."Kind of put him a little deeper in there," a man's voice can be heard saying as Rollins pushes the dog into the shallow grave.Police said that before shooting her dog, Rollins posted a photo of her dog on her Facebook page along with text that she "was sad that her dog had to go to a happier place."Police also said she sent text messages confessing to shooting her dog.Rollins and Heng, both of the 5600 block of Netherfield Place in Fayetteville are being held at the Cumberland County Jail.Rollins is being held on $25,000 bond. Heng, whose bond was set at $5,000, had a court appearance Tuesday.