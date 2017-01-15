Shooting suspect shot by police in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police shot a man suspected of shooting two women Sunday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
Officers were on patrol at about 12:23 a.m. in the 3400-block of West Madison Street when they heard gunshots, police said. After observing the suspect fleeing the scene, officers chased him into an alley and the suspect pulled out a gun, prompting the officers to shoot him, police said.
The suspect was wounded several times and hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
A 51-year-old woman was found wounded in the 3400-block of West Madison Street and she was hospitalized in stable condition. The condition of the other woman is not known.
No officers were injured in the shooting. Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.
In the wake of the Department of Justice's report on CPD, some activists are skeptical of the department.
"We're just not inclined to give Chicago police the benefit of the doubt when it comes to patrolling our community," said Eric Russell of the Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois.
The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days. The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating.