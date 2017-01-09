  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Sketch released in purse snatching at Macy's parking lot in Oak Brook

A man stole a woman's purse outside the Macy's in the Oakbrook Center mall in west suburban Oak Brook. (WLS)

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
A 65-year-old Burr Ridge woman had her purse snatched late Sunday as she was getting into her vehicle outside the Macy's at Oakbrook Center in west suburban Oak Brook, police said.

Police released a sketch Monday of the offender, who opened her door, demanded her purse and implied he had a knife.

The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the Yellow-F parking lot south of Macy's. The man then grabbed her purse and sent her tumbling to the ground.

The suspect is described as stocky and in his 30s or 40s.

"Robberies kind of happen everywhere. Oak Brook's probably no different," said shopper Adam Lindley.

Sunday's robbery came after an apparently unrelated vehicle theft the night before in the parking lot of Oakbrook Center.

The vehicle was taken in the valet parking line at the Clubhouse restaurant. A black Nissan Pathfinder was stolen as the engine was running awaiting the owner. Two men jumped from a white SUV into the Pathfinder and sped away.

The stolen Pathfinder was later found in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Authorities said that despite the back-to-back thefts, robberies are very rare at the mall.
purse snatching Oak Brook Englewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
