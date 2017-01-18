Sketch released in Rolling Meadows sex assault, home invasions

A man broke into a Rolling Meadows apartment and sexually assaulted a woman this past weekend.Officials said they believe he may be the same person who broke into another Rolling Meadows home and assaulted a woman less than a month ago in the same East Park Apartment.On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the suspect and a vague description. He was a Hispanic male between 28 and 35 years old, 5-feet and 5-feet-3-inches tall, with a medium build. Police said he wore dark clothing and tried to hide his face.Both victims said he spoke Spanish to them.Early Saturday, the suspect knocked on the door of an apartment, located near Algonquin Road and Algonquin Parkway, police said. Armed with a knife, he forced his way inside and sexually assaulted the victim before running away.A prior incident occurred at about 6:45 a.m. Dec. 28 when a man entered an apartment in the 5000-block of Weber Drive through an unlocked, partially open bedroom window, while the victim was sleeping, police said.Police said the man demanded money from the victim, but jumped out of the window and ran away after another person who lived in the apartment walked into the bedroom.The suspect description in the first incident is similar, police said.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Tip Hotline at 847-506-6024 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 847-590-7867.Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and include reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.Rolling Meadows police urged residents not to open their door for someone they do not recognize and to call 911 to report suspicious people in the area. Police have added extra patrols to the area.