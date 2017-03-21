NEWS

Small explosion sparks Andersonville fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a small fire on the city's North Side that started with a small explosion, officials said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a small fire on the city's North Side that started with a small explosion, officials said.

Crews were sent just after 6:30 a.m. to a two-story commercial building in the 1500-block of West Balmoral Avenue in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood, CFD Media tweeted. That's near the popular Hamburger Mary's restaurant.

The fire was extinguished about 30 minutes later, officials said. No one was hurt.

CFD Media later tweeted that flammable products in an art studio on the first floor of the building caused the explosion.

The city's building department was notified.
Related Topics:
newsexplosionbuilding fireAndersonvilleChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Mother says assault of missing girl, 15, shown in Facebook Live video
Man impersonates Plainfield police officer
Key moments from hearing with FBI Director Comey
More News
Top Stories
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
Mother says assault of missing girl, 15, shown in Facebook Live video
Lollapalooza 4-day tickets go on sale Tuesday
Man impersonates Plainfield police officer
Ivanka Trump gets West Wing office
Police: Woman carjacked in River North
Chance the Rapper returns to 'OpenMike' that gave him his start
Show More
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Woman dies after consuming toxic tea from Chinatown
Sheriff: Woman tried to smuggle meth to inmate in Bible
More News
Top Video
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
Mother says assault of missing girl, 15, shown in Facebook Live video
Chance the Rapper returns to 'OpenMike' that gave him his start
Police: Woman carjacked in River North
More Video