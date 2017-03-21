Small explosion sparks Andersonville fire

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a small fire on the city's North Side that started with a small explosion, officials said.
Crews were sent just after 6:30 a.m. to a two-story commercial building in the 1500-block of West Balmoral Avenue in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood, CFD Media tweeted. That's near the popular Hamburger Mary's restaurant.
The fire was extinguished about 30 minutes later, officials said. No one was hurt.
CFD Media later tweeted that flammable products in an art studio on the first floor of the building caused the explosion.
The city's building department was notified.