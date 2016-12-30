People who live in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood reported rust-colored water coming from their taps. As a precaution, the city issued a do-not-drink order for some residents.The Chicago Department of Water Management said people who live in the 4600- and 4700-blocks of West Patterson Avenue should not drink their water or use it to prepare food or wash dishes.However, city officials said the water can be used for cleaning and flushing toilets. The water ban is expected to remain in effect for the next day or two. The city said bottled water will be provided to residents.The city flushed the water mains overnight to try to solve the problem, but water samples were still being tested Friday.