Son of Congressman Danny Davis found dead

Congressman Danny Davis speaking about the fatal shooting of his 15-year-old grandson.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The son of U.S. Congressman Danny Davis (D-Chicago) was found dead Thursday night, a spokeswoman for Davis confirmed.

Stacey Wilson, 44, was found dead in his home and no foul play is suspected in his death, the spokeswoman said.

Wilson was a diabetic and had recently been hospitalized. An official cause of death has not been determined.

Last November, Wilson's son and Davis's grandson, 15-year-old Javon Wilson, was killed while trying to break up a fight. Two teens were charged in his murder.
