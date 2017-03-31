Son of Congressman Danny Davis found dead

CHICAGO (WLS) --The son of U.S. Congressman Danny Davis (D-Chicago) was found dead Thursday night, a spokeswoman for Davis confirmed.
Stacey Wilson, 44, was found dead in his home and no foul play is suspected in his death, the spokeswoman said.
Wilson was a diabetic and had recently been hospitalized. An official cause of death has not been determined.
Last November, Wilson's son and Davis's grandson, 15-year-old Javon Wilson, was killed while trying to break up a fight. Two teens were charged in his murder.