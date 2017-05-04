NEWS

South Elgin teen now missing for nearly a year

Kianna Galvin, 17.

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
A teenager has been missing for almost a year from west suburban South Elgin.

Kianna Galvin, 17, was last seen leaving her home around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2016 to go to the park with friends, her mother told ABC7.

She was last seen leaving the park around 2 p.m., and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Galvin's mother said she left carrying only her cell phone, and now it was turned off.

Her mother said Galvin has never gone missing before.

Galvin is 5'6", 146 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her wrist with a heart and pulse.

South Elgin police said they do not believe Kianna is a runaway. She was last seen in a black tank top and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact South Elgin police.
Related Topics:
newsmissing childrenmissing personmissing girlSouth Elgin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
South Elgin teen missing for more than a week, family says
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
TSA warns against vehicle-ramming attacks
Driver in fatal church bus crash drifted from lane at least 60 times: Investigators
Next steps for GOP health plan: Senate plans to write its own bill
More News
Top Stories
GOP health care plan passes House, moves to Senate
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Parents behind YouTube prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
United passenger's 7-hour flight turns into 28-hour nightmare
Man convicted in deadly fire at age 14 released from prison
2 women arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage in Lombard
Maine man accused of having sex with dog and then killing it
Show More
Army releases controversial photo showing photographer's last moment
Stunning crash in front of school bus caught on camera
Prince Philip, 95, to step down from public duties in fall
Facebook officials, Chicago leaders discuss Facebook Live violence
2 in custody after running from Naperville crash, police say
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos