State Police use NARCAN to save woman from overdose at Thompson Center

CHICAGO
Illinois State Police used NARCAN to save a woman's life from an overdose at the Thompson Center Thursday afternoon.

Police were notified of an unconscious woman in the restroom of the Thompson Center at about 12:57 p.m. Officers found the woman on the floor of the handicapped stall showing signs of a possible drug overdose, police said.

The woman's face was a bluish gray and her breathing was labored as police began rendering aid, police said. A friend told the officers the woman had taken some heroin and passed out.

After initial efforts to revive the woman were unsuccessful, an officer administered NARCAN, a nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses, police said.

The woman awoke after the NARCAN was administered and was transported to a hospital by the Chicago Fire Department.
