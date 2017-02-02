NEWS

Students charged in Wauconda High School bomb threat

Students and staff at Wauconda High School were evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a possible bomb threat. (WLS)

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) --
Two students have been charged in a bomb threat that forced students and staff to evacuate Wauconda High School Thursday afternoon.

A school district official described the threat as one they felt they had to act on immediately, but declined to provide specific details about the threat or how it was delivered.

All students were loaded on buses and transported to a church about 6 to 7 miles away from the school.

"I received a call from my daughter saying that they're on hard lockdown, they were all put on buses and they weren't sure where they were taking them," parent Nancy Geiber said.

"We got all really scared 'cause we didn't know that it was happening and there was a sheriff that came in and told us that we would have to evacuate and get on buses immediately," student Katie Geiber said.

No one was injured. Police said one juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct and released to their parent. A second student was charged with felony disorderly conduct and was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

School officials said the school is safe for students and staff to return to on Friday.
