Supt. Johnson testifies in Springfield for harsher sentences for gun offenders

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson is in Springfield asking lawmakers to help him make the streets of Chicago safe. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has long called for tougher gun laws, and Thursday afternoon he took that demand to Springfield.

The police superintendent says this isn't an attack on legal gun owners. Instead, it's targeted at gang members who take advantage of gun laws.

Superintendent Johnson testified in Springfield at noon, speaking in support of legislation that would direct judges to impose harsher sentences on repeat gun offenders.

Judges would be able to use their own discretion, but they might have to explain their decision if they depart from the stiffer sentence.

Last year, the city had its highest number of homicides in 20 years.

Johnson believes this would be a tool to help bring those numbers down.

The bill is supported by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the legislation has stalled for quite some time.

The proposal would change the sentencing guidelines from three to 14 years to a range of seven to 14 years.

Pastor Greg Livingston with a Coalition for a New Chicago hopes legislators will hurry up and pass the bill on the table.

"We cannot impress criminals to do the moral thing so we have to do the legal thing and so in getting this legislation passed it's so crucial because it's going to keep somebody in longer," said Pastor Livingston.
Livingston thinks the tougher measures will be a deterrent.

"A bad guy that's locked up will say I didn't get three years this time, I got seven. So that's gonna be a deterrent keeping that shooter off the street," he said.

Some lawmakers saying they want to pass this as soon as possible, because they fear this summer could be more deadly than ever.
