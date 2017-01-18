Suspect, police dog wounded in officer-involved shooting in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --A "suspect" and a Lake County Sheriff's Department police dog were wounded in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in northwest Indiana, according to authorities.
Indiana State Police said a sheriff's officer made a traffic stop in the 700-block of 42nd Street when a passenger fled from the car. The car, identified by police as a silver vehicle, and its driver fled westbound on 42nd Street from the stop.
The officer and his K-9 partner Blade pursued the passenger, who ran down an alley. At some point, state police said, the passenger shot at the officer, his hitting K-9 Blade. State police said the officer returned fire, hitting the passenger once.
The passenger suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to North Lake Hospital in Gary with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
K-9 Blade was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment, then transported by police car to Purdue Veterinary Hospital in West Lafayette, state police said.
No information on the K-9's condition was released. The sheriff's office said the officer involved accompanied his partner to the veterinary hospital.
A second suspect remained at large.
Sheriff's detectives and Indiana State Police are investigating. Additional information was not immediately available.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.