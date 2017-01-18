Suspect, police dog wounded in officer-involved shooting in Gary

A "suspect" and a Lake County Sheriff's Department police dog were wounded in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in northwest Indiana, according to authorities.Indiana State Police said a sheriff's officer made a traffic stop in the 700-block of 42nd Street when a passenger fled from the car. The car, identified by police as a silver vehicle, and its driver fled westbound on 42nd Street from the stop.The officer and his K-9 partner Blade pursued the passenger, who ran down an alley. At some point, state police said, the passenger shot at the officer, his hitting K-9 Blade. State police said the officer returned fire, hitting the passenger once.The passenger suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to North Lake Hospital in Gary with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.K-9 Blade was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment, then transported by police car to Purdue Veterinary Hospital in West Lafayette, state police said.No information on the K-9's condition was released. The sheriff's office said the officer involved accompanied his partner to the veterinary hospital.A second suspect remained at large.Sheriff's detectives and Indiana State Police are investigating. Additional information was not immediately available.