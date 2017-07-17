Suspects in Country Club Hills fatal shooting lead police on high speed chase

Police said the fatal shooting of a man in a wheelchair outside a movie theater in Country Club Hill sparked a high speed chase on the Tri-State Tollway.Troopers called the chase off after losing sight of the suspect's car.Police have not released a motive for the shooting. The victim was a 31-year-old man."I just thought maybe there was an accident, and when I heard there was actually a crime committed, it was discouraging," said Gaavin Davis, one of the motorists detoured due to the chase.The search for the suspects who evaded state police is ongoing.