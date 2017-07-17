NEWS

Suspects in Country Club Hills fatal shooting lead police on high speed chase

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
Police said the fatal shooting of a man in a wheelchair outside a movie theater in Country Club Hill sparked a high speed chase on the Tri-State Tollway.

Troopers called the chase off after losing sight of the suspect's car.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting. The victim was a 31-year-old man.

"I just thought maybe there was an accident, and when I heard there was actually a crime committed, it was discouraging," said Gaavin Davis, one of the motorists detoured due to the chase.

The search for the suspects who evaded state police is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingpolice chaseCountry Club Hills
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Iran legally complying on nuclear deal but defaulting on 'spirit' of agreement: White House
McConnell calls for Obamacare repeal vote after replacement plan fails
Child recovered from stolen vehicle in Cicero
More News
Top Stories
Child recovered from stolen vehicle in Cicero
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
Police: 2 men shot to death in Woodlawn
Fox River crests, but flood fears continue in Algonquin
Police: Mom found dead with bodies of 2 kids killed another woman
US doctor arrives in London to assess 11-month-old Charlie Gard
Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant, police say
Show More
Police release suspect sketch in killings of 2 girls from Delphi, Ind.
2 more GOP senators oppose health bill, killing it for now
4-year-old riding wave on Florida beach hit by pickup truck
Men behind mystery shopper scam face federal prison time
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos