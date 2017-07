Philadelphia police say a teenage mom and her infant daughter, who had been missing since July 4th, have been found safe.Authorities alerted the media of their search for 16-year-old Lamaya Green and 2-month-old Amiliana Green on Tuesday morning.They were last seen at a group home where Lamaya had been staying by court order.Police did not disclose where the two were found, but said the attention given to the story appears to have led to their discovery.