NEWS

Teen, baby girl missing 3 weeks from Philadelphia

Pictured: (L) Lamaya Green, 16, and Amiliana Green, 2 months (Philadelphia Police)

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl and her infant daughter who have been missing since the Fourth of July.

16-year-old Lamaya Green and 2-month-old Amiliana Green were last seen on July 4, 2017 in the 5300 block of Ridge Avenue.

Lamaya is described as 5' 1" tall, 110 lbs., with a thin build, brown eyes, light brown complexion and straight brown, possibly gray, ear-length hair. She was last seen wearing a scarf, pink pants and a blue shirt.

Amiliana is described as 1' 3" tall, 7 lbs., with a thin build and a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information about either girl's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/ 3354 or call 911.

Related Topics:
newsphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsmissing personu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
VIDEO: Day care worker caught allegedly hitting, pushing girl, 3
Parents reeling after live-streamed crash leaves daughter dead, other in jail
Daughter speaks after mom fatally stabs family
Man with autism missing from unincorporated Elmhurst located
More News
Top Stories
Sycamore shooting, robbery suspects arrested in Elmhurst
Darien Wal-Mart evacuated over suspicious package
New concerns over tainted alcohol at resorts in Mexico
Fiancee: Driver charged in smuggling deaths didn't know he was hauling people
Daughter speaks after mom fatally stabs family
Barbara Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
2 shot in Country Club Hills home
Linkin Park releases statement about Chester Bennington's death
Show More
Marijuana business offers weed for weeds on cleanup day
Mac malware FruitFly caught silently spying on computer users
Parents reeling after live-streamed crash leaves daughter dead, other in jail
Viral 5-year-old who received heart passes away
Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life off $1 scratch-off
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos