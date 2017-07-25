Teen, baby girl missing 3 weeks from Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl and her infant daughter who have been missing since the Fourth of July.16-year-old Lamaya Green and 2-month-old Amiliana Green were last seen on July 4, 2017 in the 5300 block of Ridge Avenue.Lamaya is described as 5' 1" tall, 110 lbs., with a thin build, brown eyes, light brown complexion and straight brown, possibly gray, ear-length hair. She was last seen wearing a scarf, pink pants and a blue shirt.Amiliana is described as 1' 3" tall, 7 lbs., with a thin build and a light brown complexion.Anyone with information about either girl's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/ 3354 or call 911.