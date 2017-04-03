CHICAGO (WLS) --A 14-year-old charged in connection with the sexual assault of a teenager streamed on Facebook Live is set to appear in juvenile court Monday as police continue to search for more suspects.
The boy is not being named because of his age and authorities said he has no criminal history. He is now facing charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.
Police said one of the suspects streamed the rape of a 15-year-old girl on Facebook Live. She went missing on March 19.
Investigators said the girl was lured to a home by one of her attackers who did not allow her to leave. Police said as many as six young men took part in the sexual assault.
The victim was found two days later walking down the street near her South Side home.
"The young men responsible should be ashamed of themselves. They've humiliated themselves, humiliated their families, and now they're going to be held accountable for what they did," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.
Police said as many as 40 people saw the video on Facebook and no one called police.
Authorities said since the attack, the victim has been traumatized, becoming the target of bullies. She has been relocated with her family to a safe place.
Community activist Andrew Holmes, who spoke to the girl's mother on Sunday, said the family is having trouble coping.
"This was a torture, not just a sexual assault," Holmes said.
Meanwhile, police have issued a warrant for a 15-year-old boy who was possibly involved in the attack.