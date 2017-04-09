Teen dies while skateboarding, holding on to car

A teenage boy died after falling and hitting his head while riding his skateboard as he held on to a moving car Friday.The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Epping Road. The 15-year-old boy was riding his skateboard westbound on the road, just west of Chelsea Road, when he grabbed onto a 2015 Jeep that passed him going about 10 mph.At some point, the boy lost control of his skateboard, which caused him to hit the outer rear tire of the Jeep. He then fell, hitting his head on the roadway.The 18-year-old driver of the Jeep, along with two of her friends in the car, called 911 after realizing the teen had major injuries to his head.Palos Verdes Estates police and emergency personnel arrived, transporting the teen to Torrance Memorial Hospital. The teenager succumbed to his head injuries and died.The coroner's office identified the teen as Sandro McIlroy, of Manhattan Beach. A surf club he was part of paid tribute to him on Facebook.It was unclear what happened to the friends involved in the accident.Authorities said skateboarding on streets in Palos Verdes Estates is illegal.The investigation was ongoing.