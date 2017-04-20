The Room Place donates furniture to Chicago firehouse

CHICAGO --Last year, our friends at The Room Place suffered a devastating loss when fire engulfed their warehouse. But they survived and came back stronger. And on the anniversary they are kicking off a Summer of Giving, and the perfect firehouse to start with is right here in Chicago that needed a little bit of TLC.
It is Engine 26, just west of the United Center. Val went shopping at The Room Place to pick out what they would need, and finally the reveal day arrived, so we went to work.
Then Val Warner interviews 4th generation of The Room Place Family, Valerie Berman-Knight, about their commitment to the community and their $1 million dollar donation of furniture to deserving charities across the Chicagoland area.
To check out the great furniture visit The Room Place website.