The Trump Organization says that President Trump resigned from all business offices he held on Jan. 19, the day before the inauguration. The I-Team found at least 15 companies registered in Illinois that Trump says he's no longer involved with and six companies registered in Delaware with Chicago in the corporation name.According to the Illinois Secretary of State's office, President Trump is personally listed as the manager of one Illinois company, Trump Chicago Development LLC. That LCC's annual paperwork was filed with President Trump listed as a manager on November 1, 2016 so company paperwork wouldn't need to be updated to reflect new ownership for nearly another year. Illinois Secretary of State officials say they have not received any paperwork showing that President Trump has divested from that company or any other Trump Organization entities. The other Trump Organization companies listed on the resignation paperwork are owned by different Trump Organization companies for which Illinois Corporation Records don't reflect the President's ownership role.This is the list of Illinois companies uncovered by the I-Team:401 Mezz Venture LLC401 North Wabash Venture LLCChicago Unit Acquisition LLCTrump Chicago Commercial Manager LLCTrump Chicago Development LLCTrump Chicago Hotel Manager LLCTrump Chicago Managing Member LLCTrump Chicago Member LLCTrump Chicago Residential Manager LLCTrump Chicago Retail LLCTrump Chicago Retail Manager LLCTrump Commercial Chicago LLCTrump Payroll Chicago LLCDJT Holdings Managing Member LLCDJT Holdings LLCA Trump Organization spokeperson released this statement today along with the full list of companies from which they say President Trump resigned: