CHICAGO (WLS) --The Trump Organization says that President Trump resigned from all business offices he held on Jan. 19, the day before the inauguration. The I-Team found at least 15 companies registered in Illinois that Trump says he's no longer involved with and six companies registered in Delaware with Chicago in the corporation name.
According to the Illinois Secretary of State's office, President Trump is personally listed as the manager of one Illinois company, Trump Chicago Development LLC. That LCC's annual paperwork was filed with President Trump listed as a manager on November 1, 2016 so company paperwork wouldn't need to be updated to reflect new ownership for nearly another year. Illinois Secretary of State officials say they have not received any paperwork showing that President Trump has divested from that company or any other Trump Organization entities. The other Trump Organization companies listed on the resignation paperwork are owned by different Trump Organization companies for which Illinois Corporation Records don't reflect the President's ownership role.
This is the list of Illinois companies uncovered by the I-Team:
401 Mezz Venture LLC
401 North Wabash Venture LLC
Chicago Unit Acquisition LLC
Trump Chicago Commercial Manager LLC
Trump Chicago Development LLC
Trump Chicago Hotel Manager LLC
Trump Chicago Managing Member LLC
Trump Chicago Member LLC
Trump Chicago Residential Manager LLC
Trump Chicago Retail LLC
Trump Chicago Retail Manager LLC
Trump Commercial Chicago LLC
Trump Payroll Chicago LLC
DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC
DJT Holdings LLC
A Trump Organization spokeperson released this statement today along with the full list of companies from which they say President Trump resigned:
Consistent with the plan outlined at the January 11, 2017 press conference, on January 19, 2017, President Trump resigned from all positions of management and authority with The Trump Organization and its affiliates. President Trump also transferred title, management and authority of those companies to a trust, or subsidiaries thereof, collectively managed by his children, Don and Eric, and longtime executive and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. Attached is a copy of his resignation from The Trump Organization and its more than 400 affiliated active entities. Company records will be updated with the various states in the ordinary course as and when required by law.
