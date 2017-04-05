I-TEAM

Trump Tower among Chicago's most desirable refugee employers

EMBED </>More News Videos

Refugees displaced by war, terrorism or persecution are moving to Chicago. One of the most desirable places for them to work? Trump Tower. (WLS)

By and Barbara Markoff
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Refugees displaced by war, terrorism or persecution are moving to Chicago. One of the most desirable places for them to work? Trump Tower.

Officially known as the Trump International Hotel and Tower, the 98-story skyscraper on Chicago's riverfront has become so popular with refugees because they are paid up to $18.00 per hour for entry-level jobs. That's according to a Chicago-based organization that helps refugees who are "fleeing war, terror and persecution."

Illinois is currently ranked 10th nationally in the number of refugees resettled, with 3,125 permitted residency here in 2016.

Besides the Trump Tower, refugee aid officials told the I-Team that other Chicago-area employers popular with refugees are Tyson Foods, Five Star Laundry, Rivers Casino, Lettuce Entertain You and Eli's Cheesecake.

Since September 2015 the United States has admitted more than 117,000 refugees, including more than 1,000 since Trump became president on January 20.

But the inflow took a hit under a Trump executive order signed in January that banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Last year according to state department data Muslims accounted for nearly half of all refugee admissions into the country.

The Trump executive order will reduce the number of refugees annually admitted into the U.S. from 110,000 to a mere 50,000 people-the lowest ceiling in 35 years. It is currently estimated that more than 23 million refugees-half of them children-are fleeing war and repression around the world.

Officials at the Trump Tower in Chicago have not responded to messages left by the I-Team. Eli's Cheesecake officials said they currently employ 10 refugees and many other new immigrants. Others couldn't put a number on their refugee work force.
Related Topics:
newstrump towerI-TeamChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police called to active shooter drill at community college
Phone scammers try to scam the I-Team
11 dead in Russian subway explosion
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Secret Service agent on Pence's detail arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitute
Trump counselor Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council role
Syria chemical attack kills 72, including many children; Trump blames Assad, Obama
More News
Top Stories
South Shore quadruple murder possibly revenge for father's death, police say
Rain mixed with snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
VIDEO: Gator mom leads 16 babies on parade
Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids
Show More
Quadruplet brothers accepted at Ivy League universities
Musician 'mortified,' kicked off flight after buying seat for cello
Evanston elects youngest city clerk; 24-year-old had rough beginnings
'Angel' helps struggling amputee, returns to build ramp
Mom leads fight to force insurers to cover PANDAS treatment
More News
Top Video
Evanston elects youngest city clerk; 24-year-old had rough beginnings
CPS proposal requires grads to show post-high school plans
CPS, 1871 partnership trains youth entrepreneurs
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
More Video