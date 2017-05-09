NEWS

Uber raises IL rates by 5 cents for insurance

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Your next Uber ride could cost you more. The rideshare company is raising rates by five cents per mile in Illinois.

The money will be used to cover the cost of optional personal injury insurance for drivers.

A spokesperson for Uber released a statement, saying, "We believe drivers should have a low-cost option to protect themselves and their families against rare and unforeseen accidents that prevent them from working. We are partnering to pilot an insurance product that allows drivers to access peace of mind for a few cents a mile, directly through the Uber app."

The move is part of a pilot program, which is being put into practice in eight states including Illinois.
Related Topics:
newsuberinsuranceIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump, Tillerson to meet with Russian FM Sergei Lavrov
FBI director James Comey fired
Reactions to FBI Director James Comey's firing
Reward offered for information on missing Schaumburg woman
More News
Top Stories
FBI director James Comey fired
Reward offered for information on missing Schaumburg woman
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
VIDEO: Teen arrives at prom in coffin
Stores warn of online Mother's Day coupon scam
Show More
Small dog chases large bear through yard
Hiker from River Forest vanishes in Montana's Great Bear Wilderness
California college student missing 40 days found dead
2 shot in separate incidents on Near North Side
Bail set at $4M for man charged in Addison double murder
More News
Photos
3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop
5 Mexican gray wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
More Photos