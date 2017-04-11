NEWS

United Airlines slammed on Twitter for overbooked flight incident

A United Airlines counter is seen at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

After viral videos of a bloodied passenger being dragged off an overbooked United Express flight by aviation security fueled criticism of the airline, Twitter users poked fun at the airline's tactics.

Since the incident, people have been coming up with some new ideas for United Airlines slogans and sharing them with the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.
Related Topics:
newsUnited Airlinesair traveltravelbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Sessions warns of 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement
Tillerson draws line in the sand over Russia's support of Assad regime
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Ficosa plant in Tennessee
Top issues on the table as Tillerson heads to Moscow
More News
Top Stories
Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday
Woman charged in 3 bank robberies in Riverdale, Palos Heights
Priest robbed while walking his dog in South Chicago
NEIU cancels classes Tuesday; students, faculty to protest
San Bernardino Shooting: North Park Elementary teacher left gunman after short marriage
Man tells cops, 'Let me go, I want the baby' during subway arrest
HS student's car becomes memorial after plane crash kills family
Show More
Father accused of beating kids, using shock collar on them
Chicago judge tosses Satanist's suit to eliminate adultery ban
Man gets 6 years for fondling women's feet at libraries
Police relaunch search for 'predator' tied to 11 rape cases in '09, '10
VIDEO: Police slam female college student to ground
More News
Photos
Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
More Photos