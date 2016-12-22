NEWS

Uptown Shelter to remain open through December 31

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A North Side homeless shelter has a chance to remain open for the new year.

The Uptown Homeless Shelter at Lawrence Avenue and Sheridan Avenue was initially slated to shut down on Friday, but the shelter's management says they've received an extension through the end of the year.

The shelter has 72 beds and is open 365 days a year. It has served more than 320 men in the past year alone.

Also known as the Interim House Program of the North Side House and Supportive Services, the shelter had planned to close due to the state budget crisis, inadequate funding and rising costs.

Earlier this month, homeless rights groups protested the shelter's closing.

The shelter's management is working with both the city and local foundations to find funding to keep the shelter open past December 31.
