NEWS

Vacant building catches fire in Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Flames fully engulfed a vacant building on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of a blaze in the 6400-block of South Champlain Avenue in the city's Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

White smoke billowed out of the building as crews worked to contain the fire. At one point, there was concern the roof might collapse, so firefighters went into defensive mode and worked to extinguish the flames from the outside.

Crews also tried to make sure the fire didn't spread to either nearby structures.
Related Topics:
newsbuilding fireChicagoParkway Gardens
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Photo of Syrian girl raises red flags at banks
Syria: 6 simple questions for a complicated conflict
What it means for the Senate to 'go nuclear' on Gorsuch nomination
More News
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: High Wind, Lakeshore Flood warnings in effect
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Driver shot on Kennedy Expressway
NEIU to cancel classes for 3 days due to state budget impasse
Vote for your favorite Chicago park to receive $20,000 grant
South Shore quadruple murder possibly revenge for father's death, police say
Vietnam vet reunited with lost Purple Heart Medal
Show More
Trump Tower among Chicago's most desirable refugee employers
CTU will not strike May 1, delegates say
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
VIDEO: Gator mom leads 16 babies on parade
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos